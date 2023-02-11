AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,544,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $365,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.05 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.