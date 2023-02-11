AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.3 %

ABBV stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

