AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.30 billion. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.70-$11.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,956,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.90. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $268.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

