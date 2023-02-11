AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Jaffray Companies from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.90. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $268.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,058 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

