AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Lowered to $178.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.00.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $200,815,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

