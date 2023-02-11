ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and $1,855.63 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00010286 USD and is down -7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,290.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

