abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Downgraded to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLFPF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.34) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 184 ($2.21) to GBX 208 ($2.50) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 170 ($2.04) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 165 ($1.98) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $175.43.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. abrdn has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.