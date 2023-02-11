Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63. 1,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.91%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is presently 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

