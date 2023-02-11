Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its stake in Accenture by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 19,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Accenture by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Accenture by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $283.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.48.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.