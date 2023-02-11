Achain Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $126,823.17 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000294 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004892 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001068 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.