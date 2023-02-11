Adams Wealth Management Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adams Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZ opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

