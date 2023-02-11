Adams Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 107,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,169,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Shares of FLQL opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

