Adams Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adams Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 234,918 shares of company stock valued at $14,657,792 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.37.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

