Adams Wealth Management Sells 1,296 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 25,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

