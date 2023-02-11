Adams Wealth Management Sells 19,323 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,323 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 0.8% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHP opened at $52.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15.

