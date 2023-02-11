Adams Wealth Management Sells 717 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after buying an additional 1,784,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 79.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after buying an additional 4,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,930,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Realty Income by 15.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,690,000 after buying an additional 1,100,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,269,000 after buying an additional 135,219 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

