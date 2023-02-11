Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGRO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

AGRO opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. Adecoagro has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $386.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

