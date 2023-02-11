adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on adidas in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of ADS opened at €139.26 ($149.74) on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($216.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €136.31.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

