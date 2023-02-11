Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Advaxis Trading Up 2.6 %

Advaxis stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.44. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

