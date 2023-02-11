Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 162.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

NYSE:AFL opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

