AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.78-$2.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.23 billion-$15.23 billion.

AGC Stock Performance

AGC stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.77. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

AGC Company Profile

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

