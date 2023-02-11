Aion (AION) Hits Market Capitalization of $19.84 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $19.84 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00228751 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00107591 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00059463 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00062792 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004542 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000413 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

