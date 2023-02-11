Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0388 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $19.46 million and $1.99 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00231578 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00108679 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00061226 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00062747 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000414 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

