Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €160.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays set a €151.00 ($162.37) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($215.05) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €113.74 ($122.30) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €114.23 and a 200-day moving average of €106.78. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

