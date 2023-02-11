Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Airbus Price Performance

EADSY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 232,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Airbus has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbus from €155.00 ($166.67) to €185.00 ($198.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Airbus in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

