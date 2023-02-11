Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $66.73 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001166 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00082163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00062530 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00024032 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,649,651 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,451,493 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

