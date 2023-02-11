Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 546.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,248 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE BABA opened at $103.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a PE ratio of 259.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.