AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AB opened at $39.38 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $2,420,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.