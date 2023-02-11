Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.22 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Almaden Minerals stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 264,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.19% of Almaden Minerals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.