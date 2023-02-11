Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Almaden Minerals stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 264,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.19% of Almaden Minerals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

