Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APTGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

NYSE:APT opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of -0.71. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.

About Alpha Pro Tech

(Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.