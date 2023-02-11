Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 1.2 %

APT opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $53.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of -0.71.

About Alpha Pro Tech

(Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

