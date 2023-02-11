Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 1.2 %
APT opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $53.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of -0.71.
About Alpha Pro Tech
