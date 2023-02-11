Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the January 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 5.0 %

DRTSW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 10,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,717. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

