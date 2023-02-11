Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.45. 98,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,420. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $243.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

PINE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

