Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $980-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.45 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.46 EPS.

Shares of AYX traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,439,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64.

AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.64.

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at $20,741,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 324.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 218,896 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 229.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

