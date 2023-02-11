Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Given New $49.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MO. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Altria Group stock opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 815.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after buying an additional 3,316,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Altria Group by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

