Amalgamated Bank Buys 329 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 871.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cintas Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $442.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.30. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

