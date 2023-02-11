Amalgamated Bank Has $7.78 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.7 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

