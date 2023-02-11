Amalgamated Bank Has $9.61 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ecolab by 9.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,744,000 after purchasing an additional 210,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,766,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $146.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day moving average is $153.59. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $189.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

