Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 31.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

