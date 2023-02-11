Amalgamated Bank Sells 20,656 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,656 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of First Horizon worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 29.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %

FHN opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

