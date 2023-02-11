Amalgamated Bank Sells 958 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.37.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $268.29 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.01 and its 200 day moving average is $264.88.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

