American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $186.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $179.25 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.82.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,907,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

