American States Water (AWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 1st

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3975 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

American States Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 53.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AWR stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American States Water has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.