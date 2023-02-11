American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $150.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

