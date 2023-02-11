AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Boosted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2 %

AMETEK stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

