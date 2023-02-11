Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,825 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $62,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,127 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $178.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.33. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $182.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.