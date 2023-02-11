Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.14.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $178.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $182.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.33. The stock has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.