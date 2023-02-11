Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$59.73

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.73.
Several brokerages have commented on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emera to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Emera Trading Up 2.6 %
TSE:EMA opened at C$54.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$53.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.41. Emera has a 52 week low of C$48.63 and a 52 week high of C$65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07.
Emera Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.63%.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
See Also
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.