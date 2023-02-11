Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$59.73

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.73.

Several brokerages have commented on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emera to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

TSE:EMA opened at C$54.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$53.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.41. Emera has a 52 week low of C$48.63 and a 52 week high of C$65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.63%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

