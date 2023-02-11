Analyzing Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) and AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cirrus Logic and AUO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.78 billion 3.24 $326.36 million $5.68 18.40 AUO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than AUO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 16.22% 22.50% 17.27% AUO N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Cirrus Logic and AUO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AUO shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AUO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AUO has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cirrus Logic and AUO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 0 6 0 2.71 AUO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus price target of $106.36, indicating a potential upside of 1.78%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than AUO.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats AUO on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About AUO

AUO Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

